numbers crunched for you before earnings results Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Earnings results for Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX)

CryoPort, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.15.

Cryoport last announced its earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.78 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 443.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cryoport has generated ($0.84) earnings per share over the last year (($1.89) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Cryoport are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.49) to ($0.17) per share. Cryoport has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Cryoport will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “5085639”.

Analyst Opinion on Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cryoport in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $73.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 19.24%. The high price target for CYRX is $84.00 and the low price target for CYRX is $44.00. There are currently 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Cryoport has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 8 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $73.50, Cryoport has a forecasted upside of 19.2% from its current price of $61.64. Cryoport has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Cryoport does not currently pay a dividend. Cryoport does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX)

In the past three months, Cryoport insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $47,611,256.00 in company stock. 10.90% of the stock of Cryoport is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 89.06% of the stock of Cryoport is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX



Earnings for Cryoport are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.49) to ($0.17) per share. The P/E ratio of Cryoport is -32.61, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Cryoport is -32.61, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Cryoport has a P/B Ratio of 6.46. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

