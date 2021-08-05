Will stock surge before Earnings results? Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK)

Earnings results for Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK)

Cushman & Wakefield plc is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.46.

Cushman & Wakefield last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.25. The firm earned $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Cushman & Wakefield has generated ($1.00) earnings per share over the last year (($0.83) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Cushman & Wakefield are expected to grow by 76.32% in the coming year, from $0.38 to $0.67 per share. Cushman & Wakefield has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Cushman & Wakefield will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cushman & Wakefield in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.82%. The high price target for CWK is $20.00 and the low price target for CWK is $15.50. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Cushman & Wakefield has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK)

Cushman & Wakefield does not currently pay a dividend. Cushman & Wakefield does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK)

In the past three months, Cushman & Wakefield insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $67,478,649.00 in company stock. Only 1.30% of the stock of Cushman & Wakefield is held by insiders. 74.45% of the stock of Cushman & Wakefield is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK



Earnings for Cushman & Wakefield are expected to grow by 76.32% in the coming year, from $0.38 to $0.67 per share. The P/E ratio of Cushman & Wakefield is -22.11, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Cushman & Wakefield is -22.11, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Cushman & Wakefield has a PEG Ratio of 4.96. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Cushman & Wakefield has a P/B Ratio of 3.71. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

