Nothing seems to bother Denbury (NYSE:DEN)

Earnings results for Denbury (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.49.

Denbury last issued its earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $251.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.82 million. Denbury has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Denbury are expected to grow by 100.93% in the coming year, from $2.14 to $4.30 per share. Denbury has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Denbury will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 12:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Denbury (NYSE:DEN)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Denbury in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $78.15, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 18.34%. The high price target for DEN is $100.00 and the low price target for DEN is $33.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Denbury has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $78.15, Denbury has a forecasted upside of 18.3% from its current price of $66.04. Denbury has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Denbury (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury does not currently pay a dividend. Denbury does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Denbury (NYSE:DEN)

In the past three months, Denbury insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.02% of the stock of Denbury is held by insiders. 94.22% of the stock of Denbury is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Denbury (NYSE:DEN



Earnings for Denbury are expected to grow by 100.93% in the coming year, from $2.14 to $4.30 per share. Denbury has a P/B Ratio of 3.13. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here