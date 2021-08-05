Analysts Are Pretty Bullish … DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG)

Earnings results for DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-4.32.

Analyst Opinion on DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for DigitalBridge Group.

Dividend Strength: DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG)

DigitalBridge Group does not currently pay a dividend. DigitalBridge Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG)

In the past three months, DigitalBridge Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.59% of the stock of DigitalBridge Group is held by insiders. 82.66% of the stock of DigitalBridge Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG



Earnings for DigitalBridge Group are expected to grow by 666.67% in the coming year, from $0.03 to $0.23 per share. The P/E ratio of DigitalBridge Group is -1.20, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. DigitalBridge Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.55. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

