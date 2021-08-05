Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Earnings results for Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Diodes Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.54.

Diodes last posted its earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm earned $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.07 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Diodes has generated $2.35 earnings per share over the last year ($2.37 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.5. Earnings for Diodes are expected to grow by 11.79% in the coming year, from $4.24 to $4.74 per share. Diodes has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Diodes will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Diodes in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $95.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.83%. The high price target for DIOD is $101.00 and the low price target for DIOD is $85.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Diodes has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $95.00, Diodes has a forecasted upside of 12.8% from its current price of $84.20. Diodes has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Diodes does not currently pay a dividend. Diodes does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD)

In the past three months, Diodes insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $9,007,858.00 in company stock. Only 3.50% of the stock of Diodes is held by insiders. 92.66% of the stock of Diodes is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD



Earnings for Diodes are expected to grow by 11.79% in the coming year, from $4.24 to $4.74 per share. The P/E ratio of Diodes is 35.53, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.18. The P/E ratio of Diodes is 35.53, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 51.37. Diodes has a P/B Ratio of 4.31. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

