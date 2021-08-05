Earnings and Growth Analysis : DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Earnings results for DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/06/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.61. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.55.

DraftKings last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 7th, 2021. The reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. DraftKings has generated ($2.76) earnings per share over the last year (($3.09) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for DraftKings are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.85) to ($2.36) per share. DraftKings has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, August 6th, 2021. DraftKings will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, August 6th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

26 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for DraftKings in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $68.83, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 41.42%. The high price target for DKNG is $100.00 and the low price target for DKNG is $42.50. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 20 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

DraftKings has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.77, and is based on 20 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $68.83, DraftKings has a forecasted upside of 41.4% from its current price of $48.67. DraftKings has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

DraftKings does not currently pay a dividend. DraftKings does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, DraftKings insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $173,198,077.00 in company stock. 62.00% of the stock of DraftKings is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 53.97% of the stock of DraftKings is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for DraftKings are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.85) to ($2.36) per share. The P/E ratio of DraftKings is -15.75, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of DraftKings is -15.75, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. DraftKings has a P/B Ratio of 7.24. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

