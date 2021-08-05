Confused? Buy or Sell in volatile market – Analyst report Envestnet (NYSE:ENV)

Earnings results for Envestnet (NYSE:ENV)

Envestnet, Inc is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.37. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.39.

Envestnet last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm earned $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.48 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Envestnet has generated $1.74 earnings per share over the last year ($0.34 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.7. Earnings for Envestnet are expected to grow by 6.76% in the coming year, from $1.48 to $1.58 per share. Envestnet has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Envestnet will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Envestnet (NYSE:ENV)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Envestnet in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $85.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 14.64%. The high price target for ENV is $99.00 and the low price target for ENV is $63.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings, 5 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Envestnet (NYSE:ENV)

Envestnet does not currently pay a dividend. Envestnet does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Envestnet (NYSE:ENV)

In the past three months, Envestnet insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.41% of the stock of Envestnet is held by insiders. 99.91% of the stock of Envestnet is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV



Earnings for Envestnet are expected to grow by 6.76% in the coming year, from $1.48 to $1.58 per share. The P/E ratio of Envestnet is 218.71, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.18. The P/E ratio of Envestnet is 218.71, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 51.49. Envestnet has a P/B Ratio of 4.11. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

