Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Earnings results for Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.21.

Exelixis last issued its earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company earned $270.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.04 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Exelixis has generated $0.35 earnings per share over the last year ($0.20 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.9. Earnings for Exelixis are expected to grow by 183.33% in the coming year, from $0.30 to $0.85 per share. Exelixis has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Exelixis will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “7296685”.

Analyst Opinion on Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Exelixis in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $30.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 81.20%. The high price target for EXEL is $36.00 and the low price target for EXEL is $26.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Exelixis has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.78, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $30.75, Exelixis has a forecasted upside of 81.2% from its current price of $16.97. Exelixis has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis does not currently pay a dividend. Exelixis does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL)

In the past three months, Exelixis insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $6,798,319.00 in company stock. Only 3.30% of the stock of Exelixis is held by insiders. 82.29% of the stock of Exelixis is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Exelixis are expected to grow by 183.33% in the coming year, from $0.30 to $0.85 per share. The P/E ratio of Exelixis is 84.85, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.18. The P/E ratio of Exelixis is 84.85, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 38.71. Exelixis has a PEG Ratio of 1.28. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Exelixis has a P/B Ratio of 2.80. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

