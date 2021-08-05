Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Earnings results for FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE)

FireEye, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.08.

FireEye last announced its earnings data on April 27th, 2021. The information security company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $246 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237 million. Its revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. FireEye has generated ($0.38) earnings per share over the last year (($0.82) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for FireEye are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.33) to ($0.28) per share. FireEye has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. FireEye will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for FireEye in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.13, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.56%. The high price target for FEYE is $27.00 and the low price target for FEYE is $18.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

FireEye has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE)

FireEye does not currently pay a dividend. FireEye does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE)

In the past three months, FireEye insiders have sold 603.05% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $670,550.00 in company stock and sold $4,714,285.00 in company stock. Only 2.10% of the stock of FireEye is held by insiders. 80.45% of the stock of FireEye is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE



Earnings for FireEye are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.33) to ($0.28) per share. The P/E ratio of FireEye is -25.09, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of FireEye is -25.09, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. FireEye has a P/B Ratio of 6.39. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

