Earnings and Growth Analysis : Fisker (NYSE:FSR)

Earnings results for Fisker (NYSE:FSR)

Fisker Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.22. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.

Fisker last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 16th, 2021. The reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08. The firm earned $0.02 million during the quarter. Fisker has generated ($0.40) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Fisker are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.85) to ($0.74) per share. Fisker has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Fisker will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Fisker (NYSE:FSR)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Fisker in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.40, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 78.38%. The high price target for FSR is $40.00 and the low price target for FSR is $10.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Fisker has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $26.40, Fisker has a forecasted upside of 78.4% from its current price of $14.80. Fisker has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Fisker (NYSE:FSR)

Fisker does not currently pay a dividend. Fisker does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Fisker (NYSE:FSR)

In the past three months, Fisker insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $10,431,075.00 in company stock. 46.57% of the stock of Fisker is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 23.66% of the stock of Fisker is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Fisker (NYSE:FSR



Earnings for Fisker are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.85) to ($0.74) per share. The P/E ratio of Fisker is -37.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Fisker is -37.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Fisker has a P/B Ratio of 4.53. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

