Earnings and Growth Analysis : Flowserve (NYSE:FLS)

Earnings results for Flowserve (NYSE:FLS)

Flowserve Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.43. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.53.

Flowserve last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 2nd, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $857.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.29 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Flowserve has generated $1.74 earnings per share over the last year ($1.00 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.2. Earnings for Flowserve are expected to grow by 23.21% in the coming year, from $1.68 to $2.07 per share. Flowserve has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Flowserve will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, August 6th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Flowserve (NYSE:FLS)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Flowserve in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $46.20, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.87%. The high price target for FLS is $48.00 and the low price target for FLS is $44.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Flowserve has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $46.20, Flowserve has a forecasted upside of 6.9% from its current price of $43.23. Flowserve has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Flowserve (NYSE:FLS)

Flowserve pays a meaningful dividend of 1.90%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Flowserve has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Flowserve is 45.98%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Flowserve will have a dividend payout ratio of 38.65% next year. This indicates that Flowserve will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Flowserve (NYSE:FLS)

In the past three months, Flowserve insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.55% of the stock of Flowserve is held by insiders. 94.76% of the stock of Flowserve is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Flowserve (NYSE:FLS



Earnings for Flowserve are expected to grow by 23.21% in the coming year, from $1.68 to $2.07 per share. The P/E ratio of Flowserve is 43.23, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.18. The P/E ratio of Flowserve is 43.23, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 42.92. Flowserve has a PEG Ratio of 2.04. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Flowserve has a P/B Ratio of 3.20. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

