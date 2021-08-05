thoughts on these estimates, before EPS results? Genpact (NYSE:G)

Earnings results for Genpact (NYSE:G)

Genpact Limited is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.46. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.44.

Genpact last issued its earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.57 million. Genpact has generated $1.85 earnings per share over the last year ($1.60 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.0. Earnings for Genpact are expected to grow by 16.67% in the coming year, from $1.98 to $2.31 per share. Genpact has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Genpact will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Genpact (NYSE:G)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Genpact in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $50.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.81%. The high price target for G is $54.00 and the low price target for G is $42.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Genpact (NYSE:G)

Genpact has a dividend yield of 0.86%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Genpact has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Genpact is 23.24%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Genpact will have a dividend payout ratio of 18.61% next year. This indicates that Genpact will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Genpact (NYSE:G)

In the past three months, Genpact insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $6,488,244.00 in company stock. Only 2.39% of the stock of Genpact is held by insiders. 97.96% of the stock of Genpact is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Genpact (NYSE:G



Earnings for Genpact are expected to grow by 16.67% in the coming year, from $1.98 to $2.31 per share. The P/E ratio of Genpact is 31.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.16. The P/E ratio of Genpact is 31.00, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 51.49. Genpact has a PEG Ratio of 1.96. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Genpact has a P/B Ratio of 5.12. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

