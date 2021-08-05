Confused? Buy or Sell in volatile market – Analyst report Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL)

Earnings results for Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.53. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.99.

Gildan Activewear last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $589.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.43 million. Gildan Activewear has generated ($0.18) earnings per share over the last year (($0.14) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Gildan Activewear are expected to grow by 18.58% in the coming year, from $1.83 to $2.17 per share. Gildan Activewear has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Gildan Activewear will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “8268405#”.

Analyst Opinion on Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Gildan Activewear in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $43.60, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 25.36%. The high price target for GIL is $53.00 and the low price target for GIL is $27.00. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Gildan Activewear has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 6 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $43.60, Gildan Activewear has a forecasted upside of 25.4% from its current price of $34.78. Gildan Activewear has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear does not currently pay a dividend. Gildan Activewear has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL)

In the past three months, Gildan Activewear insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 76.10% of the stock of Gildan Activewear is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL



Earnings for Gildan Activewear are expected to grow by 18.58% in the coming year, from $1.83 to $2.17 per share. The P/E ratio of Gildan Activewear is -248.43, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Gildan Activewear has a PEG Ratio of 0.66. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Gildan Activewear has a P/B Ratio of 4.42. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

