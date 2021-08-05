Wall street estimates Earnings report Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Earnings results for Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.03.

Grand Canyon Education last issued its earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $236.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.89 million. Grand Canyon Education has generated $5.59 earnings per share over the last year ($5.66 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.2. Earnings for Grand Canyon Education are expected to grow by 9.85% in the coming year, from $6.19 to $6.80 per share. Grand Canyon Education has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Grand Canyon Education will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “8885759”.

Analyst Opinion on Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Grand Canyon Education in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $120.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 31.35%. The high price target for LOPE is $125.00 and the low price target for LOPE is $114.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Grand Canyon Education has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $120.33, Grand Canyon Education has a forecasted upside of 31.4% from its current price of $91.61. Grand Canyon Education has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Grand Canyon Education does not currently pay a dividend. Grand Canyon Education does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE)

In the past three months, Grand Canyon Education insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.30% of the stock of Grand Canyon Education is held by insiders. 96.04% of the stock of Grand Canyon Education is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE



Earnings for Grand Canyon Education are expected to grow by 9.85% in the coming year, from $6.19 to $6.80 per share. The P/E ratio of Grand Canyon Education is 16.19, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.16. The P/E ratio of Grand Canyon Education is 16.19, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 36.95. Grand Canyon Education has a PEG Ratio of 0.99. PEG Ratios around 1 indicate that a company is correctly valued. Grand Canyon Education has a P/B Ratio of 2.73. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

