Earnings and Growth Analysis : Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI)

Earnings results for Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.39. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.6.

Hanesbrands last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 11th, 2021. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Its revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Hanesbrands has generated $1.45 earnings per share over the last year (($0.95) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Hanesbrands are expected to grow by 10.13% in the coming year, from $1.58 to $1.74 per share. Hanesbrands has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Hanesbrands will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “6856545”.

Analyst Opinion on Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Hanesbrands in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.43, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 14.71%. The high price target for HBI is $26.00 and the low price target for HBI is $16.00. There are currently 1 hold rating, 5 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Hanesbrands has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $21.43, Hanesbrands has a forecasted upside of 14.7% from its current price of $18.68. Hanesbrands has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands pays a meaningful dividend of 3.29%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Hanesbrands has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Hanesbrands is 41.38%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Hanesbrands will have a dividend payout ratio of 34.48% next year. This indicates that Hanesbrands will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI)

In the past three months, Hanesbrands insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $352,393.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.82% of the stock of Hanesbrands is held by insiders. 84.75% of the stock of Hanesbrands is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI



Earnings for Hanesbrands are expected to grow by 10.13% in the coming year, from $1.58 to $1.74 per share. The P/E ratio of Hanesbrands is -19.66, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Hanesbrands is -19.66, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Hanesbrands has a PEG Ratio of 1.37. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Hanesbrands has a P/B Ratio of 8.02. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

