Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.32. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.31.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 3rd, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has generated $1.34 earnings per share over the last year ($1.37 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.1. Earnings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital are expected to grow by 9.59% in the coming year, from $1.46 to $1.60 per share. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10158488”.

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $58.88, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.98%. The high price target for HASI is $70.00 and the low price target for HASI is $44.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.63, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $58.88, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a forecasted upside of 2.0% from its current price of $57.73. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital pays a meaningful dividend of 2.46%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital is 104.48%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will have a dividend payout ratio of 87.50% in the coming year. This indicates that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

In the past three months, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,904,677.00 in company stock. Only 3.40% of the stock of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital is held by insiders. 80.48% of the stock of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital are expected to grow by 9.59% in the coming year, from $1.46 to $1.60 per share. The P/E ratio of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital is 42.14, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.18. The P/E ratio of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital is 42.14, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.90. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a PEG Ratio of 4.95. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a P/B Ratio of 3.59. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

