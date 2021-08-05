may delivered a positive earnings surprise Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Earnings results for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining Company is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.01.

Hecla Mining last released its quarterly earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm earned $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.55 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Hecla Mining has generated $0.04 earnings per share over the last year ($0.03 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.7. Earnings for Hecla Mining are expected to grow by 77.78% in the coming year, from $0.18 to $0.32 per share. Hecla Mining has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Hecla Mining will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Hecla Mining in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.11, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.46%. The high price target for HL is $8.95 and the low price target for HL is $5.75. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Hecla Mining has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $7.11, Hecla Mining has a forecasted upside of 7.5% from its current price of $6.62. Hecla Mining has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining has a dividend yield of 0.75%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Hecla Mining has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Hecla Mining is 125.00%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Hecla Mining will have a dividend payout ratio of 15.63% next year. This indicates that Hecla Mining will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

In the past three months, Hecla Mining insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $7,941,670.00 in company stock. Only 1.60% of the stock of Hecla Mining is held by insiders. 58.48% of the stock of Hecla Mining is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL



Earnings for Hecla Mining are expected to grow by 77.78% in the coming year, from $0.18 to $0.32 per share. The P/E ratio of Hecla Mining is 220.74, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.18. The P/E ratio of Hecla Mining is 220.74, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 22.39. Hecla Mining has a PEG Ratio of 37.17. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Hecla Mining has a P/B Ratio of 2.06. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

