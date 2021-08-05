Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII)

Earnings results for Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.49. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.3.

Huntington Ingalls Industries last released its quarterly earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Huntington Ingalls Industries has generated $10.00 earnings per share over the last year ($16.58 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.3. Earnings for Huntington Ingalls Industries are expected to grow by 12.48% in the coming year, from $12.90 to $14.51 per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Huntington Ingalls Industries will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10158203”.

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Huntington Ingalls Industries in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $187.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.25%. The high price target for HII is $229.00 and the low price target for HII is $160.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Huntington Ingalls Industries has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.17, and is based on 1 buy rating, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $187.50, Huntington Ingalls Industries has a forecasted downside of 8.3% from its current price of $204.36. Huntington Ingalls Industries has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Huntington Ingalls Industries pays a meaningful dividend of 2.22%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Huntington Ingalls Industries has been increasing its dividend for 8 years. The dividend payout ratio of Huntington Ingalls Industries is 45.60%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Huntington Ingalls Industries will have a dividend payout ratio of 31.43% next year. This indicates that Huntington Ingalls Industries will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Huntington Ingalls Industries insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,602,113.00 in company stock. Only 2.54% of the stock of Huntington Ingalls Industries is held by insiders. 85.77% of the stock of Huntington Ingalls Industries is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Huntington Ingalls Industries are expected to grow by 12.48% in the coming year, from $12.90 to $14.51 per share. The P/E ratio of Huntington Ingalls Industries is 12.33, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.16. The P/E ratio of Huntington Ingalls Industries is 12.33, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Aerospace sector average P/E ratio of about 36.05. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a P/B Ratio of 4.35. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

