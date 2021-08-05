Earnings : What to expect iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Earnings results for iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT)

iHeartMedia, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.23.

iHeartMedia last released its earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $706.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689 million. iHeartMedia has generated ($1.13) earnings per share over the last year (($3.20) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for iHeartMedia are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.75) to $1.78 per share. iHeartMedia has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. iHeartMedia will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 416-621-4642 with passcode “7591477”.

Analyst Opinion on iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for iHeartMedia in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $27.88, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 9.23%. The high price target for IHRT is $35.00 and the low price target for IHRT is $20.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

iHeartMedia has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.88, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $27.88, iHeartMedia has a forecasted upside of 9.2% from its current price of $25.52. iHeartMedia has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT)

iHeartMedia does not currently pay a dividend. iHeartMedia does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT)

In the past three months, iHeartMedia insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $449,000.00 in company stock. Only 1.80% of the stock of iHeartMedia is held by insiders. 67.60% of the stock of iHeartMedia is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT)



Earnings for iHeartMedia are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.75) to $1.78 per share. The P/E ratio of iHeartMedia is -7.97, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

