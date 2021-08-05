, Will stock surge before Earnings results? Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Earnings results for Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.88. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.75.

Insight Enterprises last posted its earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Its revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Insight Enterprises has generated $6.19 earnings per share over the last year ($5.10 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.7. Earnings for Insight Enterprises are expected to grow by 8.94% in the coming year, from $6.71 to $7.31 per share. Insight Enterprises has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Insight Enterprises will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Insight Enterprises in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $106.17, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.90%. The high price target for NSIT is $110.00 and the low price target for NSIT is $102.50. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Insight Enterprises has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $106.17, Insight Enterprises has a forecasted upside of 5.9% from its current price of $100.25. Insight Enterprises has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Insight Enterprises does not currently pay a dividend. Insight Enterprises does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT)

In the past three months, Insight Enterprises insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.94% of the stock of Insight Enterprises is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT



Earnings for Insight Enterprises are expected to grow by 8.94% in the coming year, from $6.71 to $7.31 per share. The P/E ratio of Insight Enterprises is 19.66, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.04. The P/E ratio of Insight Enterprises is 19.66, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 35.23. Insight Enterprises has a PEG Ratio of 1.50. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Insight Enterprises has a P/B Ratio of 2.62. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here