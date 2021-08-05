Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Earnings results for Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Itron, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.5. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.03.

Itron last released its quarterly earnings results on May 2nd, 2021. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $519.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.37 million. Its revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Itron has generated $1.85 earnings per share over the last year (($1.36) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Itron are expected to grow by 33.06% in the coming year, from $2.42 to $3.22 per share. Itron has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Itron will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 719-457-0820 with passcode “3115180”.

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Itron in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $107.13, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 9.74%. The high price target for ITRI is $140.00 and the low price target for ITRI is $56.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Itron has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $107.13, Itron has a forecasted upside of 9.7% from its current price of $97.62. Itron has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Itron does not currently pay a dividend. Itron does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Itron insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $624,330.00 in company stock. Only 1.25% of the stock of Itron is held by insiders. 95.93% of the stock of Itron is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Itron are expected to grow by 33.06% in the coming year, from $2.42 to $3.22 per share. The P/E ratio of Itron is -71.78, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Itron is -71.78, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Itron has a PEG Ratio of 3.39. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Itron has a P/B Ratio of 4.69. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

