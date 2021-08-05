Earnings and Growth Analysis : ITT (NYSE:ITT)

Earnings results for ITT (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.9. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.57.

ITT last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 7th, 2021. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $698.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.34 million. Its revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. ITT has generated $3.20 earnings per share over the last year ($0.84 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.0. Earnings for ITT are expected to grow by 14.36% in the coming year, from $3.97 to $4.54 per share. ITT has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. ITT will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, August 6th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 800-585-8367 with passcode “1362059”.

Analyst Opinion on ITT (NYSE:ITT)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ITT in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $98.86, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.61%. The high price target for ITT is $107.00 and the low price target for ITT is $90.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: ITT (NYSE:ITT)

ITT has a dividend yield of 0.90%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. ITT has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of ITT is 27.50%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, ITT will have a dividend payout ratio of 19.38% next year. This indicates that ITT will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: ITT (NYSE:ITT)

In the past three months, ITT insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.50% of the stock of ITT is held by insiders. 92.22% of the stock of ITT is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ITT (NYSE:ITT



Earnings for ITT are expected to grow by 14.36% in the coming year, from $3.97 to $4.54 per share. The P/E ratio of ITT is 116.98, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.16. The P/E ratio of ITT is 116.98, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Multi-Sector Conglomerates sector average P/E ratio of about 21.13. ITT has a PEG Ratio of 1.65. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. ITT has a P/B Ratio of 3.99. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

