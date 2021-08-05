Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Earnings results for J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM)

j2 Global, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.9300000000000002. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.6.

J2 Global last issued its earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. The company earned $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.11 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. J2 Global has generated $7.78 earnings per share over the last year ($5.05 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.1. Earnings for J2 Global are expected to grow by 10.84% in the coming year, from $8.86 to $9.82 per share. J2 Global has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. J2 Global will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, August 6th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for J2 Global in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $125.27, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.87%. The high price target for JCOM is $160.00 and the low price target for JCOM is $90.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

J2 Global has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $125.27, J2 Global has a forecasted downside of 11.9% from its current price of $142.15. J2 Global has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM)

J2 Global does not currently pay a dividend. J2 Global does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM)

In the past three months, J2 Global insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $903,470.00 in company stock. Only 5.42% of the stock of J2 Global is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM



Earnings for J2 Global are expected to grow by 10.84% in the coming year, from $8.86 to $9.82 per share. The P/E ratio of J2 Global is 28.15, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.16. The P/E ratio of J2 Global is 28.15, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 51.48. J2 Global has a PEG Ratio of 1.99. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. J2 Global has a P/B Ratio of 5.35. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

