How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG)

Earnings results for JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG)

JFrog Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.05.

JFrog last released its earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business earned $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.77 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. JFrog has generated ($0.15) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for JFrog are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.23) to ($0.27) per share. JFrog has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. JFrog will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for JFrog in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $68.70, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 60.03%. The high price target for FROG is $86.00 and the low price target for FROG is $50.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG)

JFrog does not currently pay a dividend. JFrog does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG)

In the past three months, JFrog insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 38.30% of the stock of JFrog is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 47.46% of the stock of JFrog is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for JFrog are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.23) to ($0.27) per share. The P/E ratio of JFrog is -286.20, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of JFrog is -286.20, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. JFrog has a P/B Ratio of 7.14. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

