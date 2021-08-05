Earnings Scorecard & Analyst Reports for Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Earnings results for Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/05/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.21.

Kymera Therapeutics last released its quarterly earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 million. Kymera Therapeutics has generated ($3.15) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Kymera Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.02) to ($1.16) per share. Kymera Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kymera Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $56.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.83%. The high price target for KYMR is $80.00 and the low price target for KYMR is $35.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Kymera Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $56.50, Kymera Therapeutics has a forecasted downside of 5.8% from its current price of $60.00. Kymera Therapeutics has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Kymera Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Kymera Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Kymera Therapeutics insiders have bought 278.40% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $25,575,802.00 in company stock and sold $6,758,907.00 in company stock. 23.28% of the stock of Kymera Therapeutics is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 50.65% of the stock of Kymera Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Kymera Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.02) to ($1.16) per share. The P/E ratio of Kymera Therapeutics is -19.05, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Kymera Therapeutics is -19.05, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Kymera Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 9.39. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

