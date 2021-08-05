Analysts Are Revising Their Forecasts Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Earnings results for Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Latham Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.14.

Latham Group last issued its earnings data on June 3rd, 2021. The reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $148.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.97 million. Latham Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Latham Group are expected to grow by 31.25% in the coming year, from $0.48 to $0.63 per share. Latham Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Latham Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10158367”.

Analyst Opinion on Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Latham Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $34.86, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 31.54%. The high price target for SWIM is $38.00 and the low price target for SWIM is $26.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Latham Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.78, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $34.86, Latham Group has a forecasted upside of 31.5% from its current price of $26.50. Latham Group has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Latham Group does not currently pay a dividend. Latham Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM)

In the past three months, Latham Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM



Earnings for Latham Group are expected to grow by 31.25% in the coming year, from $0.48 to $0.63 per share.

More latest stories: here