Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth for Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Earnings results for Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Liberty Broadband Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/06/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.39.

Liberty Broadband last released its earnings data on May 7th, 2021. The reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm earned $246.53 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($2.48 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.9. Liberty Broadband has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, August 6th, 2021. Liberty Broadband will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, August 6th at 11:15 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Liberty Broadband in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $185.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.47%. The high price target for LBRDA is $211.00 and the low price target for LBRDA is $160.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Liberty Broadband does not currently pay a dividend. Liberty Broadband does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

In the past three months, Liberty Broadband insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.63% of the stock of Liberty Broadband is held by insiders. Only 11.20% of the stock of Liberty Broadband is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA



The P/E ratio of Liberty Broadband is 70.85, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.16. The P/E ratio of Liberty Broadband is 70.85, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 37.63. Liberty Broadband has a P/B Ratio of 2.56. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

