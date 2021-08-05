Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A)

Earnings results for Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A)

Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.34.

Lions Gate Entertainment last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 27th, 2021. The reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business earned $876.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.76 million. Lions Gate Entertainment has generated $0.53 earnings per share over the last year (($0.08) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Lions Gate Entertainment are expected to grow by 91.11% in the coming year, from $0.45 to $0.86 per share. Lions Gate Entertainment has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Lions Gate Entertainment will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Lions Gate Entertainment in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.17, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 33.55%. The high price target for LGF.A is $27.00 and the low price target for LGF.A is $13.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A)

Lions Gate Entertainment does not currently pay a dividend. Lions Gate Entertainment does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A)

In the past three months, Lions Gate Entertainment insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 21.30% of the stock of Lions Gate Entertainment is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 35.73% of the stock of Lions Gate Entertainment is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A



Earnings for Lions Gate Entertainment are expected to grow by 91.11% in the coming year, from $0.45 to $0.86 per share. The P/E ratio of Lions Gate Entertainment is -188.75, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Lions Gate Entertainment is -188.75, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Lions Gate Entertainment has a PEG Ratio of 2.08. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Lions Gate Entertainment has a P/B Ratio of 1.20. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

