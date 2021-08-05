Must-See Earnings Estimates for: Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.B)

Earnings results for Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.B)

Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.34.

Lions Gate Entertainment last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 27th, 2021. The reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business earned $876.40 million during the quarter. Lions Gate Entertainment has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.08) diluted earnings per share). Lions Gate Entertainment has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Lions Gate Entertainment will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.B)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for Lions Gate Entertainment.

Dividend Strength: Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.B)

Lions Gate Entertainment does not currently pay a dividend. Lions Gate Entertainment does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.B)

In the past three months, Lions Gate Entertainment insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 51.89% of the stock of Lions Gate Entertainment is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.B



The P/E ratio of Lions Gate Entertainment is -164.63, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Lions Gate Entertainment is -164.63, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Lions Gate Entertainment has a P/B Ratio of 1.04. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here