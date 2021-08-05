How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Livent (NYSE:LTHM)

Earnings results for Livent (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.

Livent last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 2nd, 2021. The reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company earned $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.78 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Livent has generated ($0.05) earnings per share over the last year (($0.12) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Livent are expected to grow by 150.00% in the coming year, from $0.12 to $0.30 per share. Livent has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Livent will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 416-621-4642 with passcode “1289521”.

Analyst Opinion on Livent (NYSE:LTHM)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Livent in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 12.02%. The high price target for LTHM is $24.00 and the low price target for LTHM is $7.50. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Livent has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.27, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $17.50, Livent has a forecasted downside of 12.0% from its current price of $19.89. Livent has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Livent (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent does not currently pay a dividend. Livent does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Livent (NYSE:LTHM)

In the past three months, Livent insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.11% of the stock of Livent is held by insiders. 95.93% of the stock of Livent is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Livent (NYSE:LTHM



Earnings for Livent are expected to grow by 150.00% in the coming year, from $0.12 to $0.30 per share. The P/E ratio of Livent is -165.75, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Livent is -165.75, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Livent has a PEG Ratio of 3.47. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Livent has a P/B Ratio of 5.14. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here