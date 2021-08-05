Will earnings report, end it’s winning streak? Magna International (NYSE:MGA)

Earnings results for Magna International (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/06/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.44. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.71.

Magna International last released its earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Magna International has generated $3.95 earnings per share over the last year ($3.66 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.5. Earnings for Magna International are expected to grow by 21.27% in the coming year, from $7.43 to $9.01 per share. Magna International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, August 6th, 2021. Magna International will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, August 6th at 7:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 416-626-4100 with passcode “21995642”.

Analyst Opinion on Magna International (NYSE:MGA)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Magna International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $89.59, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.59%. The high price target for MGA is $120.00 and the low price target for MGA is $60.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Magna International has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 12 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $89.59, Magna International has a forecasted upside of 8.6% from its current price of $82.50. Magna International has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Magna International (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International has a dividend yield of 0.95%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Magna International has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Magna International is 20.25%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Magna International will have a dividend payout ratio of 8.88% next year. This indicates that Magna International will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Magna International (NYSE:MGA)

In the past three months, Magna International insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 58.72% of the stock of Magna International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Magna International (NYSE:MGA



Earnings for Magna International are expected to grow by 21.27% in the coming year, from $7.43 to $9.01 per share. The P/E ratio of Magna International is 22.54, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.16. The P/E ratio of Magna International is 22.54, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 31.92. Magna International has a PEG Ratio of 0.58. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Magna International has a P/B Ratio of 2.12. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

