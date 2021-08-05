Buy, Sell or Hold? before and after EPS results Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN)

Earnings results for Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN)

Main Street Capital Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.56. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.48.

Main Street Capital last released its quarterly earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company earned $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.77 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Main Street Capital has generated $2.10 earnings per share over the last year ($3.87 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.8. Earnings for Main Street Capital are expected to grow by 5.15% in the coming year, from $2.33 to $2.45 per share. Main Street Capital has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Main Street Capital will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, August 6th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 201-612-7415 with passcode “13721010 #”.

Analyst Opinion on Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Main Street Capital in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $38.38, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.77%. The high price target for MAIN is $43.50 and the low price target for MAIN is $33.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Main Street Capital has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $38.38, Main Street Capital has a forecasted downside of 7.8% from its current price of $41.61. Main Street Capital has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN)

Main Street Capital is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.96%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Main Street Capital has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Main Street Capital is 117.14%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Main Street Capital will have a dividend payout ratio of 100.41% in the coming year. This indicates that Main Street Capital may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN)

In the past three months, Main Street Capital insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.92% of the stock of Main Street Capital is held by insiders. Only 18.93% of the stock of Main Street Capital is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN



Earnings for Main Street Capital are expected to grow by 5.15% in the coming year, from $2.33 to $2.45 per share. The P/E ratio of Main Street Capital is 10.75, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.58. The P/E ratio of Main Street Capital is 10.75, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.04. Main Street Capital has a P/B Ratio of 1.82. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

