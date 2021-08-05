Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results MasTec (NYSE:MTZ)

Earnings results for MasTec (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.88.

MasTec last announced its earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The construction company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. The company earned $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Its revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. MasTec has generated $4.87 earnings per share over the last year ($4.80 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.2. Earnings for MasTec are expected to grow by 10.64% in the coming year, from $5.17 to $5.72 per share. MasTec has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. MasTec will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, August 6th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 719-457-0820 with passcode “8854706”.

Analyst Opinion on MasTec (NYSE:MTZ)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MasTec in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $106.70, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.98%. The high price target for MTZ is $140.00 and the low price target for MTZ is $59.00. There are currently 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

MasTec has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 9 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $106.70, MasTec has a forecasted upside of 5.0% from its current price of $101.64. MasTec has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: MasTec (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec does not currently pay a dividend. MasTec does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: MasTec (NYSE:MTZ)

In the past three months, MasTec insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $360,420.00 in company stock. 24.70% of the stock of MasTec is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 79.07% of the stock of MasTec is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ



Earnings for MasTec are expected to grow by 10.64% in the coming year, from $5.17 to $5.72 per share. The P/E ratio of MasTec is 21.18, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.16. The P/E ratio of MasTec is 21.18, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 21.51. MasTec has a P/B Ratio of 3.74. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

