Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Maximus (NYSE:MMS)

Earnings results for Maximus (NYSE:MMS)

Maximus, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.04.

Maximus last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.47. The company earned $959.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.71 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Maximus has generated $3.39 earnings per share over the last year ($4.38 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.0. Earnings for Maximus are expected to grow by 3.23% in the coming year, from $4.34 to $4.48 per share. Maximus has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Maximus will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Maximus (NYSE:MMS)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Maximus in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $94.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.99%. The high price target for MMS is $105.00 and the low price target for MMS is $84.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Maximus has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $94.67, Maximus has a forecasted upside of 8.0% from its current price of $87.66. Maximus has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Maximus (NYSE:MMS)

Maximus pays a meaningful dividend of 1.26%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Maximus has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Maximus is 33.04%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Maximus will have a dividend payout ratio of 25.00% next year. This indicates that Maximus will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Maximus (NYSE:MMS)

In the past three months, Maximus insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $5,301,200.00 in company stock. Only 1.90% of the stock of Maximus is held by insiders. 93.52% of the stock of Maximus is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Maximus (NYSE:MMS



Earnings for Maximus are expected to grow by 3.23% in the coming year, from $4.34 to $4.48 per share. The P/E ratio of Maximus is 20.01, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.18. The P/E ratio of Maximus is 20.01, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 51.49. Maximus has a P/B Ratio of 4.33. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here