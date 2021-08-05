may delivered a positive earnings surprise MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Earnings results for MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE)

MGE Energy Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/05/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.62. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.53.

MGE Energy last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $167.92 million for the quarter. MGE Energy has generated $2.60 earnings per share over the last year ($2.82 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.2. Earnings for MGE Energy are expected to grow by 7.96% in the coming year, from $2.89 to $3.12 per share. MGE Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MGE Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $71.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 10.62%. The high price target for MGEE is $71.00 and the low price target for MGEE is $71.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

MGE Energy has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $71.00, MGE Energy has a forecasted downside of 10.6% from its current price of $79.44. MGE Energy has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE)

MGE Energy pays a meaningful dividend of 1.89%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. MGE Energy has been increasing its dividend for 7 years. The dividend payout ratio of MGE Energy is 56.92%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, MGE Energy will have a dividend payout ratio of 47.44% next year. This indicates that MGE Energy will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE)

In the past three months, MGE Energy insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $7,497.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.18% of the stock of MGE Energy is held by insiders. 49.08% of the stock of MGE Energy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE



Earnings for MGE Energy are expected to grow by 7.96% in the coming year, from $2.89 to $3.12 per share. The P/E ratio of MGE Energy is 28.17, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.58. The P/E ratio of MGE Energy is 28.17, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 25.07. MGE Energy has a PEG Ratio of 4.87. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. MGE Energy has a P/B Ratio of 2.94. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

