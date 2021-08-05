Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for MP Materials (NYSE:MP)

Earnings results for MP Materials (NYSE:MP)

MP Materials Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.12.

MP Materials last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.51 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 189.9% compared to the same quarter last year. MP Materials has generated $0.22 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.9. Earnings for MP Materials are expected to grow by 51.02% in the coming year, from $0.49 to $0.74 per share. MP Materials has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. MP Materials will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on MP Materials (NYSE:MP)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MP Materials in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $39.81, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.54%. The high price target for MP is $50.00 and the low price target for MP is $25.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

MP Materials has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $39.81, MP Materials has a forecasted upside of 6.5% from its current price of $37.37. MP Materials has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: MP Materials (NYSE:MP)

MP Materials does not currently pay a dividend. MP Materials does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: MP Materials (NYSE:MP)

In the past three months, MP Materials insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,014,344.00 in company stock. 49.70% of the stock of MP Materials is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 62.93% of the stock of MP Materials is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of MP Materials (NYSE:MP



Earnings for MP Materials are expected to grow by 51.02% in the coming year, from $0.49 to $0.74 per share. The P/E ratio of MP Materials is 169.86, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.16. The P/E ratio of MP Materials is 169.86, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 22.35. MP Materials has a P/B Ratio of 7.47. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here