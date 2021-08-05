Confused? Buy or Sell in volatile market – Analyst report MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN)

Earnings results for MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN)

MultiPlan Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.02.

MultiPlan last announced its earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company earned $254.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.89 million. MultiPlan has generated ($1.12) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for MultiPlan are expected to grow by 13.33% in the coming year, from $0.15 to $0.17 per share. MultiPlan has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. MultiPlan will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MultiPlan in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 15.98%. The high price target for MPLN is $10.00 and the low price target for MPLN is $7.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN)

MultiPlan does not currently pay a dividend. MultiPlan does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN)

In the past three months, MultiPlan insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 17.70% of the stock of MultiPlan is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 76.06% of the stock of MultiPlan is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN



Earnings for MultiPlan are expected to grow by 13.33% in the coming year, from $0.15 to $0.17 per share. The P/E ratio of MultiPlan is -6.93, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. MultiPlan has a P/B Ratio of 1.99. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

