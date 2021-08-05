Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Earnings results for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

National Fuel Gas Company is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.86. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.57.

National Fuel Gas last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.54 million. Its revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. National Fuel Gas has generated $2.92 earnings per share over the last year ($0.95 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.9. Earnings for National Fuel Gas are expected to grow by 26.84% in the coming year, from $3.95 to $5.01 per share. National Fuel Gas has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. National Fuel Gas will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, August 6th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 800-585-8367 with passcode “1368175”.

Analyst Opinion on National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for National Fuel Gas in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $49.78, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.54%. The high price target for NFG is $51.63 and the low price target for NFG is $45.50. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

National Fuel Gas has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $49.78, National Fuel Gas has a forecasted downside of 4.5% from its current price of $52.15. National Fuel Gas has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

National Fuel Gas is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 3.54%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. National Fuel Gas has been increasing its dividend for 25 years. The dividend payout ratio of National Fuel Gas is 62.33%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, National Fuel Gas will have a dividend payout ratio of 36.33% next year. This indicates that National Fuel Gas will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

In the past three months, National Fuel Gas insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.73% of the stock of National Fuel Gas is held by insiders. 70.14% of the stock of National Fuel Gas is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG



Earnings for National Fuel Gas are expected to grow by 26.84% in the coming year, from $3.95 to $5.01 per share. The P/E ratio of National Fuel Gas is 54.90, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.18. The P/E ratio of National Fuel Gas is 54.90, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 28.98. National Fuel Gas has a P/B Ratio of 2.41. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

