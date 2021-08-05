Nothing seems to bother Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Earnings results for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.72. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.45.

Nektar Therapeutics last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.15 million. Its revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Nektar Therapeutics has generated ($2.24) earnings per share over the last year (($2.39) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Nektar Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.99) to ($1.76) per share. Nektar Therapeutics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Nektar Therapeutics will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Nektar Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $24.20, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 53.16%. The high price target for NKTR is $26.00 and the low price target for NKTR is $20.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Nektar Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

In the past three months, Nektar Therapeutics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,419,508.00 in company stock. Only 2.91% of the stock of Nektar Therapeutics is held by insiders. 92.03% of the stock of Nektar Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR



Earnings for Nektar Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.99) to ($1.76) per share. The P/E ratio of Nektar Therapeutics is -6.61, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Nektar Therapeutics is -6.61, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Nektar Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 2.63. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

