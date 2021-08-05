Did they just beat EPS? Nelnet (NYSE:NNI)

Earnings results for Nelnet (NYSE:NNI)

Nelnet, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.2800000000000002.

Nelnet last released its earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $340.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.23 million. Nelnet has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($13.37 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.6. Nelnet has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Nelnet (NYSE:NNI)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Nelnet in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $75.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.36%. The high price target for NNI is $75.00 and the low price target for NNI is $75.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Nelnet (NYSE:NNI)

Nelnet pays a meaningful dividend of 1.17%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Nelnet has been increasing its dividend for 6 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Nelnet (NYSE:NNI)

In the past three months, Nelnet insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $5,241,300.00 in company stock. 45.90% of the stock of Nelnet is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 34.57% of the stock of Nelnet is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Nelnet (NYSE:NNI



The P/E ratio of Nelnet is 5.63, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.04. The P/E ratio of Nelnet is 5.63, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 16.04. Nelnet has a P/B Ratio of 1.10. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

