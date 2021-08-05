Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE)

Earnings results for New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE)

New Fortress Energy Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.33. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.24.

New Fortress Energy last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 7th, 2021. The reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.26. The firm earned $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.44 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. New Fortress Energy has generated ($0.55) earnings per share over the last year (($2.82) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for New Fortress Energy are expected to grow by 54.95% in the coming year, from $0.91 to $1.41 per share. New Fortress Energy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. New Fortress Energy will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “8769417”.

Analyst Opinion on New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for New Fortress Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $45.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 48.16%. The high price target for NFE is $69.00 and the low price target for NFE is $26.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE)

New Fortress Energy pays a meaningful dividend of 1.32%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. New Fortress Energy has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on earnings estimates, New Fortress Energy will have a dividend payout ratio of 28.37% next year. This indicates that New Fortress Energy will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE)

In the past three months, New Fortress Energy insiders have sold 4,249.94% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $957,120.00 in company stock and sold $41,634,165.00 in company stock. 48.80% of the stock of New Fortress Energy is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 41.44% of the stock of New Fortress Energy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE



Earnings for New Fortress Energy are expected to grow by 54.95% in the coming year, from $0.91 to $1.41 per share. The P/E ratio of New Fortress Energy is -10.89, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of New Fortress Energy is -10.89, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. New Fortress Energy has a P/B Ratio of 14.28. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

