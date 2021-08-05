Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR)

Earnings results for New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR)

NewJersey Resources Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.07. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.06.

New Jersey Resources last issued its earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.61. The firm earned $802.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.34 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. New Jersey Resources has generated $2.06 earnings per share over the last year ($2.56 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.3. Earnings for New Jersey Resources are expected to grow by 6.13% in the coming year, from $2.12 to $2.25 per share. New Jersey Resources has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. New Jersey Resources will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for New Jersey Resources in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $42.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.94%. The high price target for NJR is $45.00 and the low price target for NJR is $39.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

New Jersey Resources has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR)

New Jersey Resources pays a meaningful dividend of 3.45%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. New Jersey Resources has been increasing its dividend for 9 years. The dividend payout ratio of New Jersey Resources is 64.56%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, New Jersey Resources will have a dividend payout ratio of 59.11% next year. This indicates that New Jersey Resources will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR)

In the past three months, New Jersey Resources insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $545,249.00 in company stock. Only 0.61% of the stock of New Jersey Resources is held by insiders. 70.78% of the stock of New Jersey Resources is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR



Earnings for New Jersey Resources are expected to grow by 6.13% in the coming year, from $2.12 to $2.25 per share. The P/E ratio of New Jersey Resources is 15.33, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.18. The P/E ratio of New Jersey Resources is 15.33, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 28.98. New Jersey Resources has a PEG Ratio of 2.56. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. New Jersey Resources has a P/B Ratio of 2.04. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

