Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD)

Nomad Foods Limited is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.39. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.37.

Nomad Foods last posted its earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The business earned $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.67 million. Its revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Nomad Foods has generated $1.54 earnings per share over the last year ($1.40 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.6. Earnings for Nomad Foods are expected to grow by 10.22% in the coming year, from $1.86 to $2.05 per share. Nomad Foods has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Nomad Foods will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Nomad Foods in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $29.38, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.94%. The high price target for NOMD is $35.00 and the low price target for NOMD is $24.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Nomad Foods does not currently pay a dividend. Nomad Foods does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Nomad Foods insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 75.59% of the stock of Nomad Foods is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Nomad Foods are expected to grow by 10.22% in the coming year, from $1.86 to $2.05 per share. The P/E ratio of Nomad Foods is 18.58, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.18. The P/E ratio of Nomad Foods is 18.58, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 47.22. Nomad Foods has a P/B Ratio of 2.15. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

