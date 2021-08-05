Wall street estimates Earnings report OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE)

Earnings results for OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE)

OGE Energy Corp is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.54. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.51.

OGE Energy last posted its earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The business earned $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.94 million. OGE Energy has generated $2.08 earnings per share over the last year ($1.85 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.6. Earnings for OGE Energy are expected to grow by 4.69% in the coming year, from $2.13 to $2.23 per share. OGE Energy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. OGE Energy will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for OGE Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $35.86, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.42%. The high price target for OGE is $38.00 and the low price target for OGE is $34.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

OGE Energy has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.43, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $35.86, OGE Energy has a forecasted upside of 4.4% from its current price of $34.34. OGE Energy has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE)

OGE Energy is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.77%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. OGE Energy has been increasing its dividend for 7 years. The dividend payout ratio of OGE Energy is 77.40%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, OGE Energy will have a dividend payout ratio of 72.20% next year. This indicates that OGE Energy will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE)

In the past three months, OGE Energy insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $13,125.00 in company stock. Only 0.53% of the stock of OGE Energy is held by insiders. 63.87% of the stock of OGE Energy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE



Earnings for OGE Energy are expected to grow by 4.69% in the coming year, from $2.13 to $2.23 per share. The P/E ratio of OGE Energy is 18.56, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.16. The P/E ratio of OGE Energy is 18.56, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 28.98. OGE Energy has a PEG Ratio of 3.58. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. OGE Energy has a P/B Ratio of 1.89. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

