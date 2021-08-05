Buy, Sell or Hold? before and after EPS results Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT)

Earnings results for Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT)

OUTFRONT Media Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.15.

Outfront Media last posted its earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.06. The company earned $259.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.23 million. Its revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Outfront Media has generated $0.67 earnings per share over the last year (($1.08) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Outfront Media are expected to grow by 128.17% in the coming year, from $0.71 to $1.62 per share. Outfront Media has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Outfront Media will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Outfront Media in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.40, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 13.84%. The high price target for OUT is $29.00 and the low price target for OUT is $21.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Outfront Media has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $26.40, Outfront Media has a forecasted upside of 13.8% from its current price of $23.19. Outfront Media has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT)

Outfront Media does not currently pay a dividend. Outfront Media does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT)

In the past three months, Outfront Media insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.90% of the stock of Outfront Media is held by insiders. 95.12% of the stock of Outfront Media is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT



Earnings for Outfront Media are expected to grow by 128.17% in the coming year, from $0.71 to $1.62 per share. The P/E ratio of Outfront Media is -21.47, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Outfront Media is -21.47, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Outfront Media has a PEG Ratio of 3.36. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Outfront Media has a P/B Ratio of 3.35. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

