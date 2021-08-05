How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Earnings results for Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.69. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.48.

Papa John’s International last posted its earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. The business earned $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.89 million. Its revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Papa John’s International has generated $1.40 earnings per share over the last year ($1.93 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.0. Earnings for Papa John’s International are expected to grow by 10.92% in the coming year, from $2.84 to $3.15 per share. Papa John’s International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Papa John’s International will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Papa John’s International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $115.25, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.43%. The high price target for PZZA is $135.00 and the low price target for PZZA is $91.00. There are currently 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Papa John’s International has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 11 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $115.25, Papa John’s International has a forecasted downside of 0.4% from its current price of $115.75. Papa John’s International has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International has a dividend yield of 0.79%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Papa John’s International has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Papa John’s International is 64.29%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Papa John’s International will have a dividend payout ratio of 28.57% next year. This indicates that Papa John’s International will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA)

In the past three months, Papa John’s International insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $754,671.00 in company stock. 16.50% of the stock of Papa John’s International is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 98.04% of the stock of Papa John’s International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA



Earnings for Papa John’s International are expected to grow by 10.92% in the coming year, from $2.84 to $3.15 per share. The P/E ratio of Papa John’s International is 59.97, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.18. The P/E ratio of Papa John’s International is 59.97, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 46.88. Papa John’s International has a PEG Ratio of 2.68. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

