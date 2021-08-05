Earnings and Growth Analysis : Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK)

Earnings results for Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK)

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.29. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.75.

Park Hotels & Resorts last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $165 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.27 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 72.5% on a year-over-year basis. Park Hotels & Resorts has generated ($1.65) earnings per share over the last year (($4.00) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Park Hotels & Resorts are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.91) to $1.16 per share. Park Hotels & Resorts has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Park Hotels & Resorts will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, August 6th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Park Hotels & Resorts in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.03, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.88%. The high price target for PK is $26.00 and the low price target for PK is $9.25. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK)

Park Hotels & Resorts does not currently pay a dividend. Park Hotels & Resorts does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK)

In the past three months, Park Hotels & Resorts insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $241,045.00 in company stock. Only 0.98% of the stock of Park Hotels & Resorts is held by insiders. 89.97% of the stock of Park Hotels & Resorts is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK



Earnings for Park Hotels & Resorts are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.91) to $1.16 per share. The P/E ratio of Park Hotels & Resorts is -4.47, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Park Hotels & Resorts is -4.47, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Park Hotels & Resorts has a P/B Ratio of 0.87. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

