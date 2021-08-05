Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI)

Earnings results for PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $3.48. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $4.39.

PennyMac Financial Services last issued its earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.79 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $944.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.06 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. PennyMac Financial Services has generated $20.92 earnings per share over the last year ($22.54 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.8. Earnings for PennyMac Financial Services are expected to decrease by -21.22% in the coming year, from $14.89 to $11.73 per share. PennyMac Financial Services has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PennyMac Financial Services in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $81.86, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 29.79%. The high price target for PFSI is $97.00 and the low price target for PFSI is $70.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services pays a meaningful dividend of 1.27%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. PennyMac Financial Services has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of PennyMac Financial Services is 3.82%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, PennyMac Financial Services will have a dividend payout ratio of 6.82% next year. This indicates that PennyMac Financial Services will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI)

In the past three months, PennyMac Financial Services insiders have bought 14.74% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $39,177,208.00 in company stock and sold $34,143,608.00 in company stock. 12.90% of the stock of PennyMac Financial Services is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 50.26% of the stock of PennyMac Financial Services is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI



Earnings for PennyMac Financial Services are expected to decrease by -21.22% in the coming year, from $14.89 to $11.73 per share. The P/E ratio of PennyMac Financial Services is 2.80, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.16. The P/E ratio of PennyMac Financial Services is 2.80, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.90. PennyMac Financial Services has a P/B Ratio of 1.32. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

