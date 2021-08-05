Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results PLDT (NYSE:PHI)

Earnings results for PLDT (NYSE:PHI)

PLDT Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/05/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.61.

PLDT last released its quarterly earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $992.03 million for the quarter. PLDT has generated $2.59 earnings per share over the last year ($2.24 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.9. Earnings for PLDT are expected to decrease by -15.38% in the coming year, from $2.86 to $2.42 per share. PLDT has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on PLDT (NYSE:PHI)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PLDT in the last 12 months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: PLDT (NYSE:PHI)

PLDT is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.53%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. PLDT has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of PLDT is 42.86%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, PLDT will have a dividend payout ratio of 45.87% next year. This indicates that PLDT will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: PLDT (NYSE:PHI)

In the past three months, PLDT insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of PLDT (NYSE:PHI



Earnings for PLDT are expected to decrease by -15.38% in the coming year, from $2.86 to $2.42 per share. The P/E ratio of PLDT is 10.94, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.16. The P/E ratio of PLDT is 10.94, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 51.48. PLDT has a P/B Ratio of 2.20. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

