Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Post (NYSE:POST)

Post Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.94. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.75.

Post last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.26. The business earned $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Its revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Post has generated $2.71 earnings per share over the last year ($4.25 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.0. Earnings for Post are expected to grow by 60.33% in the coming year, from $3.05 to $4.89 per share. Post has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Post will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, August 6th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “9633789”.

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Post in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $118.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 15.69%. The high price target for POST is $134.00 and the low price target for POST is $98.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Post does not currently pay a dividend. Post does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Post insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.70% of the stock of Post is held by insiders. 87.36% of the stock of Post is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Post are expected to grow by 60.33% in the coming year, from $3.05 to $4.89 per share. The P/E ratio of Post is 24.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.16. The P/E ratio of Post is 24.00, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 47.22. Post has a P/B Ratio of 2.44. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

